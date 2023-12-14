CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.45 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average is $258.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

