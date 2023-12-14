CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $930,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

