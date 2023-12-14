CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $252.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

