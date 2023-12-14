Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Buys 4 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.30) per share, for a total transaction of £188.96 ($237.21).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($55.86) per share, for a total transaction of £133.50 ($167.59).

Croda International Price Performance

CRDA opened at GBX 4,763 ($59.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,426.62, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,479.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,122.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.30) to GBX 5,200 ($65.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,420 ($80.59).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

