Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Buys 4 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,724 ($59.30) per share, for a total transaction of £188.96 ($237.21).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Steve Foots purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($55.86) per share, for a total transaction of £133.50 ($167.59).
Croda International Price Performance
CRDA opened at GBX 4,763 ($59.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,426.62, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,479.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,122.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDA
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.