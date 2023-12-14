Critical Comparison: Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) & Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) and Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carnival Co. & and Transat A.T., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 1 2 15 0 2.78 Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus price target of $18.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Transat A.T. has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Transat A.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -8.11% -15.00% -1.90% Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Transat A.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $12.17 billion 1.68 -$6.09 billion ($1.35) -13.53 Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 4.54

Transat A.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &. Carnival Co. & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transat A.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Transat A.T. beats Carnival Co. & on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc. operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers. In addition, the company offers air transportation services; destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities; and specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

