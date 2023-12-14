CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $61.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

