Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $17.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903,619 shares in the company, valued at $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock worth $21,342,148. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

