Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.