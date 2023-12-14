Craig Hallum Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $55.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

MoneyLion Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,675,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 128,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

