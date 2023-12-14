Craig Hallum Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $55.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.
MoneyLion Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE ML opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 128,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
