Craig Hallum Increases MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $55.00

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

MoneyLion (NYSE:MLGet Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

MoneyLion Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

MoneyLion (NYSE:MLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $310,891.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,675,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 128,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.