Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
