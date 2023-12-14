Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shimmick

Shimmick Stock Up 0.7 %

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Shimmick has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.05.

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.