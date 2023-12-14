Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $549.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.99. The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

