Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $239.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

