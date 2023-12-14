Covenant Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

