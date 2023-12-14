Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $262.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

