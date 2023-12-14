Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

