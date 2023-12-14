Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the 2nd quarter worth $12,290,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Cool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after purchasing an additional 184,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Trading Up 2.9 %

Cool stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Cool Dividend Announcement

About Cool

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

