Contrasting Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.73%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $72.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.18 Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.78 $923.00 million $6.66 10.01

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 26.88% 10.91% 3.45%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Firm Capital Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment



Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Mr. Cooper Group



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

