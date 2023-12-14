Contrasting AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 13.10% 30.30% 11.58% Chugai Pharmaceutical 26.35% 22.40% 18.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $44.35 billion 4.61 $3.29 billion $1.90 34.68 Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.65 billion 6.35 $2.88 billion $0.73 25.51

This table compares AstraZeneca and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Chugai Pharmaceutical. Chugai Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AstraZeneca pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chugai Pharmaceutical pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AstraZeneca and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 2 5 0 2.71 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given AstraZeneca’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; and Personalis, Inc, as well as research collaboration with Sernova Corp. to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications; and collaboration with Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases, as well as a collaboration with BioCity Biopharma to evaluate a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma and a collaboration agreement with Cellectis. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

