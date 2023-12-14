Contrasting Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.47 $1.73 billion ($4.69) -4.11 Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.57 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.47

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -60.10% 16.39% 1.87% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.