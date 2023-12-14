Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CRDIY stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.
Concordia Financial Group Company Profile
