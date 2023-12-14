Comparing NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NaaS Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Star Group.

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and Star Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 35.43 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -3.36 Star Group $1.95 billion 0.25 $31.94 million $0.53 26.28

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology. NaaS Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% Star Group 1.64% 11.31% 3.36%

Summary

Star Group beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2022, the company served approximately 415,900 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 75,900 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

