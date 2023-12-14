Comerica Bank Makes New $154.17 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,172,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Applied Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

