Comerica Bank Invests $142.70 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,702,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

