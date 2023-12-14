Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,424 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,716.14).

Hiscox Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,053 ($13.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 992.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.26. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.43) to GBX 1,130 ($14.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.42).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

