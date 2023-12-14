Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,116,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.