CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

