CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $57,900.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

