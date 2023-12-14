CIBC Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TRZ opened at C$3.73 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$714.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.