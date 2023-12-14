CIBC Raises Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$167.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.92.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$200.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$185.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$201.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.