ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

