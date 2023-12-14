ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.72.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ChromaDex
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
