Christopher H. Briggs Sells 2,287 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $24,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,428.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MITK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.