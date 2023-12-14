China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 11,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.