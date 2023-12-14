Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Chapin Davis Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

