Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Citigroup

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $74.95 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

