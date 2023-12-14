Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $150.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.41.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

