Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

