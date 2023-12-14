Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $642.59. The company has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.19 and a 200-day moving average of $555.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

