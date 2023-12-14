Cencora (NYSE:COR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE COR opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

