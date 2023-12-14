Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.73. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 628,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 734.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 230,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

