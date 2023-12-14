Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Celcuity Stock Performance
Shares of CELC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.73. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
