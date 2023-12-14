CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. Plans $6 Million IPO for Week of December 18th (CCTG)

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. (CCTG) expects to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. generated $24.3 million in revenue and $2.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $56.3 million.

Revere Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based holding company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Its operating subsidiaries are in Hong Kong, mainland China and The Netherlands. The shares in the IPO are being offered by the Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company – and NOT by the underlying businesses in China and Europe.) CCSC Technology – through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong, mainland China and The Netherlands – designs, manufactures and sells interconnect products customized for industrial, automotive and robotics products. CCSC Technology’s products include connectors, cables and wire harnesses. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Our product research and development capabilities has been a cornerstone of our success. Our engineering team that is responsible for product research and development currently has more than 30 employees, many of whom are experienced mechanical and electrical engineers. We own the rights to 68 patents registered with the intellectual property agency of mainland China and CCSC Interconnect DG has been certified as a High and New-TechnologyÂ Enterprise (HNTE) (the â€śHNTEâ€ť) since 2016. We intend to continually invest in our engineering team and further enhance our research and development capabilities. Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. cut the size of its IPO to 1.25 million shares – down from 2.5 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $6.25 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated July 28, 2023. In that SEC filing on July 28, 2023, CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. also changed its sole book-runner to Revere Securities, replacing Joseph Stone Capital. Background: CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on March 22, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.5 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $12.5 million. The Hong Kong-based holding company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 15, 2022.)Â “.

CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and has 373 employees. The company is located at 1301-03, 13/f Shatin Galleria, 18-24 Shan Mei St Fotan, Shatin, Hong Kong 00852-26870272 and can be reached via phone at 00852-26870272 or on the web at http://www.ccsc-interconnect.com/.

