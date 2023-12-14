CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.49

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.49, but opened at $33.80. CAVA Group shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 8,762,640 shares changing hands.

CAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,594,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

