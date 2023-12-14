Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Trading Up 2.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $284.49 and last traded at $281.59. Approximately 115,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 254,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.81.

The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.90.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

