Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.00.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

About Carlsberg A/S

Shares of CABGY opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

