Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 254510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJ
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7652068 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.