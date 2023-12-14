Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$47.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.18.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.41 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.5799043 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.