Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $723.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

