Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.75. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 3,993,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Canopy Growth’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 328.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

