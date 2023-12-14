Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.73.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
