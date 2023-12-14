Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.73.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$31.12 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.08.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7156511 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

