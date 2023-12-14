Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $127.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

